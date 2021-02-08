Polish court rules record compensation for wrongful jailing

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A Polish court has ordered a record high compensation of $3.4 million to a man who had spent 18 years in prison for a rape and murder of a teenager he didn’t commit. Tomasz Komenda’s case has shocked Poland, and the right-wing government highlighted it as an example of why it says the justice system needs the deep changes it has been implementing. Komenda, now in his mid-40s, was arrested in 2000 over a 1997 rape and murder of a 15-year-old girl at a New Year’s village disco party. He was handed a 25-year prison term, despite having protested his innocence. The court’s ruling Monday can be appealed.