Bad weather halts Pakistani army search for missing climbers

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Bad weather has forced Pakistani army helicopters to temporarily halt their search for three mountaineers who went missing while attempting to scale K2, the world’s second-highest mountain. The three — Pakistani climber Ali Sadpara, John Snorri of Iceland and Juan Pablo Mohr of Chile — lost contact with base camp late on Friday and were reported missing on Saturday, after their support team stopped receiving communications from them during their ascent of K2, sometimes referred to as “killer mountain.” A district official says the helicopters resumed the search early on Monday morning but bad weather and heavy cloud on K2 forced them to turn back just hours later.