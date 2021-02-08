Kashmir man seeking son’s body charged under anti-terror law

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Police have charged a Kashmiri man seeking the body of his teenage son, who was slain by government forces, with conspiring to organize illegal processions. Police say the man and six others, including his two brothers, were charged last week under India’s harsh anti-terror law. Government forces fatally shot the man’s 16-year-old son and two other young men on Dec. 30 during what police described as a gunfight after the men refused to surrender. They described the men as “hardcore associates of terrorists” opposed to Indian rule in Kashmir. Authorities buried them at a remote graveyard far from their ancestral villages. The young men’s families have protested repeatedly seeking their bodies and insisted they were not militants.