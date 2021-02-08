Japan navy submarine, Hong Kong ship collide off Japan coast

TOKYO (AP) — A Japanese navy submarine and a commercial ship have collided off Japan’s southern coast, causing minor injuries to three crewmembers of the submarine and damage to its mast. The navy says the submarine Soryu was in the process of surfacing off the island of Shikoku when it collided with the commercial ship. It says there was slight damage to the submarine’s mast but it was able to continue sailing on its own. The navy did not identify the commercial ship, but NHK public television said it was the Hong Kong-registered Ocean Artemis. Japan’s defense minister says the ship told Japan’s coast guard that it sustained no damage and its crew did not even feel the impact. The cause of the accident is under investigation.