In Denmark, some school classes resume amid lockdown easing
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Danish schools on Monday resumed teaching younger children — from pre-school to the fourth grade — as Denmark has seen a steady reduction in COVID-19 infection numbers in recent weeks. However, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said it is still too early to say when the oldest students can return. At schools, children should avoid contacts with others, school staff will undergo regular tests and parents are required to wear face masks on school sites.