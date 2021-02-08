Judge halts Proud Boy’s release in Capitol breach case

SEATTLE (AP) — A member of the far-right group Proud Boys will remain in custody for now pending charges filed in connection with the riot at the U.S. Capitol. Magistrate Judge Brian Tsuchida in Seattle on Monday initially said 30-year-old Ethan Nordean should be released pending trial but then halted his decision and gave the Justice Department time to appeal. Within hours, U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell in Washington, D.C., further blocked Nordean’s release pending the appeal, and she directed U.S. marshals to transport Nordean to the District of Columbia. Nordean was arrested last week after being charged with obstructing an official proceeding and other crimes. He has not entered pleas to the charges.