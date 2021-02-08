Bail set at $1.5 million for teen accused in mall shooting

APPLETON, Wis. (AP) — A judge set bail at $1.5 million cash for a teenager charged in a fatal shooting at a shopping mall in eastern Wisconsin. Dezman Ellis, of Oshkosh, made his first appearance Monday in Outagamie County Court on charges of first-degree intentional homicide and first degree recklessly endangering safety. He had been extradited on Friday from Iowa, where he fled after the Jan. 31 shooting. The 17-year-old Ellis is accused of killing 19-year-old Jovanni Frausto at the Fox River Mall in Grand Chute on Jan. 31 during an argument over a girl. WBAY-TV reports that Frausto’s mother and father were allowed to speak during Monday’s hearing, although a judge at one point stopped the victim’s mother from talking.