Stocks move higher on Wall Street, continuing strong streak

Stocks are moving higher again on Wall Street Monday, adding to a streak that gave the market its best weekly gain since November last week. The S&P 500 was up 0.4%. Investors are keeping their focus on better-than-expected company earnings and the prospects for more economic stimulus to combat the impact of the coronavirus. Small-company stocks continued to outpace the rest of the market, a sign investors are feeling optimistic about the economy. Treasury yields held steady. Tesla rose after saying it bought $1.5 billion in Bitcoin and pIans to allow customers to pay for electric vehicles with the digital currency.