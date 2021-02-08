Around the globe, virus cancels spring travel for millions

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Around the globe, tough new restrictions on travel because of variants of the coronavirus are hitting just when millions of people are normally on the move. That’s more bad news for airlines, restaurants and hotels, which have been struggling mightily for the past year. In late winter and early spring, Chinese factory workers are normally heading home for Lunar New Year, American college students are hitting the beach over spring break, and Germans and Britons are fleeing drab skies for some Mediterranean sun over Easter. But all of that is canceled or in doubt.