4 La. State Police troopers charged in excessive force cases

Four Louisiana State Police troopers have been arrested on charges of using excessive force, deactivating their body-worn cameras and making false statements about two arrests in 2019 and 2020. The troopers were taken into custody on Monday after a lengthy internal probe into use of force incidents in the northern part of the state. That came amid mounting scrutiny of the agency’s Troop F, which patrols Monroe and surrounding parishes in Louisiana. Federal authorities are separately investigating troopers from the same region in the 2019 case of Ronald Greene, a Black man whose death in State Police custody still has not been explained.