24 garment workers killed in flooded factory in Morocco

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — Morocco’s state news agency MAP says at least 24 workers have been killed in the city of Tangier after heavy rains flooded an illegal garment factory. There were unconfirmed reports of at least 28 deaths. Firefighters and emergency workers rescued 10 survivors from Monday’s factory flooding, in basement of a residential villa. According to MAP, search operations continued to find others trapped or dead inside. An investigation was launched. Moroccan factories often rely on shadow production to meet international demand and better compete with cheaper Chinese or Turkish products.