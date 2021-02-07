Week after military coup, protests swell rapidly in Myanmar

YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — A protest against Myanmar’s one-week-old military government swelled rapidly Monday morning as opposition to the coup grew increasingly bold. The protesters at a major downtown Yangon intersection chanted slogans, raised a three-finger salute and carried placards saying “Reject the military coup” and “Justice for Myanmar.” Smaller groups headed to the Sule Pagoda, a rallying point for major protests against past ruling juntas. The growing protests are a sharp reminder of the bloody struggle for democracy in a country the military ruled directly for more than five decades. While riot police have been watching the protests around the country, soldiers have been absent and there have been no reports of clashes.