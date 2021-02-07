Utah parents drop Black history curriculum opt out request

NORTH OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Parents who sought to opt out their children from learning Black History Month curriculum at a charter school in northern Utah have withdrawn their requests. The Standard-Examiner reported Maria Montessori Academy in North Ogden experienced a public backlash after announcing plans to make participation optional. School officials say a few families requested the exemption from from the instruction for their children, but the school declined to say how many or specify their reasons. Academy Director Micah Hirokawa says in future the school plans to handle parental concerns on an individual basis.