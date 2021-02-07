US warns Yemen’s Houthi rebels after terrorism delisting

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is warning Yemen’s Houthi rebels against ongoing attacks against civilians just days after moving to strike the group from a terrorism blacklist. The State Department is calling on the Iran-backed rebel group to immediately stop attacks on civilians and new military operations in Yemen. Sunday’s call comes only two days after the administration notified Congress that it would remove the Houthis from its list of “foreign terrorist organizations,” That step had been hailed by relief agencies who had slammed the Trump administration for putting the Houthis on the list in its waning days in office.