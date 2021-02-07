UN Yemen envoy makes first visit to Iran to push for peace

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iranian state TV says that the United Nations special envoy for Yemen has arrived on his first visit to Iran for talks on the grinding war in the Arab world’s poorest country. Martin Griffiths’ office said he was set to meet with Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif and other officials Sunday, during his two-day visit. The trip is part of a broad effort to negotiate a political solution to the nearly six-year conflict. Iran-allied Houthi rebels are pitted against against Yemeni government forces supported by a Saudi-led military coalition. President Joe Biden has announced that the U.S. will end its support of the Saudi-led coalition’s war against the Houthis.