The Latest: GM pushes electric cars in comedy ad

TAMPA (AP) — General Motors used humor in a Super Bowl ad to promote its ambitious push to get more Americans to buy electric vehicles. GM has set a goal of making the vast majority of the vehicles it produces electric by 2035, and the entire company carbon neutral five years after that. When actor Will Ferrell finds out Norway has more electric vehicles per capita than the U.S., he goes on a madcap journey spanning countries with singer and actress Awkwafina and comedian Kenan Thompson to show that GM’s new battery for electric cars will soon be available for everyone.