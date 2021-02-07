Opposition remains strong to Tokyo Games after Mori remarks

TOKYO (AP) — Public opposition remains strong in Japan to holding the postponed Tokyo Olympics following derogatory remarks about women made last week by the head of the local organizing committee. A telephone survey over the weekend by Japanese news agency Kyodo showed just over 82 percent believe the games should be canceled or postponed again. Only 14.5 percent say they should go on as planned. The survey also showed that nearly 60 percent say Yoshiro Mori is “not qualified” to be the president of the organizing committee. Mori last week suggested women talk too much in meetings. He apologized for the remarks and said he does not intend to resign. The IOC and local organizers have accepted his apology and say it was sufficient.