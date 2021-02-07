Man dies diving in cave in southern Germany

BERLIN (AP) — German police say 57-year-old man has died while diving in a cave in Bavaria. The man, whose identity was not given, was part of an experienced four-person team diving inside a cave near Dietfurt. German news agency dpa reported Sunday that a rescue team involving firefighters, police and mountaineers tried to save the man but could eventually only bury his body late Saturday. Police said the man died in an accident 700 meters (yards) away from the entrance inside the water, but investigators were still trying to find out what exactly had happened. The other three cavers were not injured.