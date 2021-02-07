Jailed rapper Casanova disciplined for video dance challenge

VALHALLA, N.Y. (AP) — Jailed rapper Casanova is facing disciplinary charges over a dance challenge video posted on social media. The Journal News reports that the rapper will be disciplined by officials at the Westchester County Jail after a woman recorded him accepting the so-called Junebug challenge during a video visit. The woman recorded Casanova dancing in jail and posted it to Instagram. Casanova’s attorney says he client was “trying to keep his spirits up and have a laugh.” Casanova was among 18 alleged members of the Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation gang charged in a federal indictment last month with a host of crimes in New York state.