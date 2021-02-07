Israeli PM’s corruption trial resumes weeks before election

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is to appear in a Jerusalem courtroom to respond formally to corruption charges. Monday’s hearing comes just weeks before national elections in which he hopes to extend his 12-year rule. Netanyahu was indicted last year for fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes in three separate cases. In recent months, Israelis have held weekly protests calling on him to resign over the charges and criticizing his government’s response to the coronavirus crisis. Netanyahu denies any wrongdoing and says he’s the victim of a “witch-hunt” by hostile law enforcement and media.