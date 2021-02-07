Cambodia gets first COVID-19 vaccine from key ally China

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Cambodia has received its first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine, a donation of 600,000 doses from China, the country’s biggest ally. Prime Minister Hun Sen was at Phnom Penh International Airport Sunday for a reception ceremony for the Sinopharm vaccine carried by a special Chinese Air Force flight. He had announced he would be the first person to be vaccinated, but backtracked last week, saying the Chinese-made Sinopharm vaccine was effective only for people aged between 18 and 59, while he is 68. Beijing has been making such donations to several nations in what has been dubbed “vaccine diplomacy.”