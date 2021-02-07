Australia demands Myanmar release detained Australian

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia is demanding Myanmar immediately release an Australian adviser to Aung San Suu Kyi’s government who was detained in a military coup. Sean Turnell has told friends via social media that he has been detained but has been out of contact in recent days. Foreign Minister Marise Payne said the Australian Embassy has been providing Turnell with “extensive support during this ordeal.” A fellow expert on Myanmar expects he will be deported and expressed concern about him as long as he stays there.