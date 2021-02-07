Asian shares rise as optimism grows over global recovery

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares have advanced, tracking a rally on Wall Street last week, with Japan’s benchmark momentarily reaching three-decade highs on growing optimism about the global economic outlook. Benchmarks also rose in Australia and China on Monday, while falling in South Korea. Analysts expect the world economy to grow this year after contracting last year. Export-driven Asian nations, such as Japan, South Korea and China, are expected to get a big boost out of the recovery. Investors have been cheered by strong corporate earnings reports, news that a recent surge in new coronavirus cases is easing and the gradual vaccine rollout.