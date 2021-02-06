US soldier charged with murder, wife found dead in barracks

HONOLULU (AP) — A U.S. Army soldier has been charged with murder after his wife was found dead at Hawaii’s Schofield Barracks. Raul Hernandez Perez, an Army specialist from Florida, was charged in the killing of 25-year-old Selena Roth.

Hawaii News Now reported that Roth was found dead in a trash can on Jan. 13 after concerned family members requested a welfare check. Roth and Hernandez Perez had filed for divorce in October.

The Army says a trial date has not yet been set. Hernandez Perez did not respond to a request for comment by the Honolulu Star-Advertiser.