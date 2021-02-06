Unwilling to wait, poorer countries seek their own vaccines

NEW DELHI (AP) — Some poorer countries are getting tired of waiting to get vaccines through a United Nations program, so they are striking out on their own. Countries including Honduras, Serbia and Mexico have cut their own private deals. Experts are increasingly concerned that these go-it-alone efforts could undermine a United Nations-backed program to get COVID-19 shots to the neediest people worldwide. In past disease outbreaks, less wealthy countries generally waited for vaccines to be delivered by the U.N. and others. Many are now taking matters into their own hands. Those deals could leave fewer vaccines for the program known as COVAX.