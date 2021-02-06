Riot aftermath: Still-shaken lawmakers, troops stand guard

WASHINGTON (AP) — It was just about a month ago when the U.S. Capitol was besieged by supporters of Donald Trump who were angered by the then-president’s election loss. While lawmakers inside the building were voting to affirm Democrat Joe Biden’s win, Trump loyalists were marching to Capitol Hill and breaking in. Five people died in the violent melee, including a police officer. Trump’s impeachment trial begins Tuesday on a charge that he incited the riot. The toll of the siege is still being tallied, from the growing number of people charged with crimes to the continued presence of National Guard troops in the nation’s capital.