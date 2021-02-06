Pakistan arrests 2 on child porn charges after Interpol tip

MULTAN, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency has arrested two men on suspicion of links to an international child pornography ring. Saturday’s early-morning raid followed a tip from Italy through Interpol. Pakistani authorities say it’s the first time Interpol has given the country information about the presence of a criminal operation involving child pornography there. A top FIA official in the eastern Punjab province says incriminating material was retrieved from a computer allegedly belonging to one of the men. It showed he was in contact with an international gang and was posting child pornography videos on the dark web. Two other suspects remain at large.