Protesting India farmers blockade highways for several hours

NEW DELHI (AP) — Thousands of protesting Indian farmers have blockaded highways across the country for several hours to press their demands for the repeal of new agricultural laws. The protesters used tractors, trucks and even boulders to blockade the roads Saturday. They carried banners and flags denouncing the laws, which they say will leave them poorer and at the mercy of corporations. Authorities deployed thousands of security forces mainly outside India’s capital, where farmers have camped at three main sites for more than two months. The farmers have said they won’t leave until the government rolls back the laws. The government has said the laws are necessary to modernize Indian agriculture.