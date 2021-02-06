Bulgarian alpinist dies in Himalayas expedition

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — A Bulgarian mountain climber has been found dead during his attempt to reach the peak of the world’s second-tallest mountain, K2, in the Himalayas. Bulgaria’s Foreign ministry said in a statement that a Pakistani army helicopter crew confirmed the death of 42-year-old Atanas Skatov on Friday. Bulgarian national radio cited the Nepalese organizer of the expedition as saying that Skatov is believed to have fallen while changing ropes during a descent to base camp. Skatov in 2017 became the world’s first vegan to scale the highest mountains on every continent, known as the Seven Summits.