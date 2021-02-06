Afghan officials: Separate blasts in Kabul kill 3, wound 4

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghan officials say two separate explosions have rocked the capital, Kabul. The blasts have killed at least three people, including members of the minority Sikh community, and wounded four others. That’s according to two Afghan police officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief the media. However, the Kabul police spokesman says the only person killed Saturday was a policeman, who died in a separate explosion. The discrepancy between the two numbers could not immediately be accounted for. No one claimed responsibility for the blasts, but the Islamic State group has targeted Sikhs and other minority communities in Afghanistan.