A look inside how CBS planned Super Sunday coverage

LOS ANGELES (AP) — CBS and NBC trading Super Bowls is one of the rare times it might end up benefitting both networks. While NBC gets an Olympic/Super Bowl doubleheader next year, CBS gets one of the best quarterback matchups in the game’s 55-year history on Sunday with Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers facing Patrick Mahomes’ Kansas City Chiefs. The matchup also is the lynchpin to a day of programming that has been planned for over a year _ and in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.