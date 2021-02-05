UN chief: UN will seek to unite world, reverse Myanmar coup

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. chief is pledging that the United Nations will do everything it can to unite the international community and create conditions for the military coup in Myanmar to be reversed. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told a press conference Friday it is “absolutely essential” to carry out the U.N. Security Council’s calls for a return to democracy, respect for the results of November elections, and release of all people detained by the military, “which means the reversal of the coup that took place.” He said that requires “all possible areas of pressure to make it happen.”