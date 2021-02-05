UN chief reappoints billionaire Bloomberg as climate envoy

BERLIN (AP) — The United Nations says American billionaire Michael Bloomberg has been reappointed as a special envoy to engage governments and businesses in tackling the threat of global warming. Bloomberg was first tapped for the position in 2018. The U.N. said Friday that Secretary-General Antonio Guterres wants the former New York City mayor to “mobilize stronger and more ambitious climate action” in the lead-up to a global climate summit in November. The summit was delayed by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The event is seen as a key moment in the international effort to curb man-made climate change.