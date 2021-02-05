UK backs CureVac effort to make vaccine for COVID variants

LONDON (AP) — The UK government says it will support a German biopharmaceutical company’s effort to develop vaccines to combat new variants of COVID-19, once again supporting early-stage research into products meant to control the pandemic. As part of the deal, Tuebingen, Germany-based CureVac will produce the vaccines in the U.K. and supply the government with 50 million doses of the shots if they gain regulatory approval. It comes as public health officials around the world raise concerns about new virus variants that are more contagious or resistant to existing vaccines. While viruses mutate constantly, most of the changes cause little concern. But scientists are closely tracking these mutations to make sure they quickly identify variants of concern.