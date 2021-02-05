UAE drastically cut funding for Palestinian refugees in 2020

JERUSALEM (AP) — The United Arab Emirates has drastically reduced its funding to the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees. The reduction in 2020 came as the UAE signed a U.S.-brokered normalization accord with Israel that was heavily criticized by the Palestinian Authority. The agency known as UNRWA provides vital services to some 5.7 million registered Palestinian refugees across the Mideast, mainly descendants of the 700,000 Palestinians who fled or were driven out of Israel during the 1948 war surrounding its creation. A U.N. spokesman said on Friday that the UAE donated $51.8 million to UNRWA in 2018 and again in 2019, but in 2020 it gave the agency just $1 million.