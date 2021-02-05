Tensions rise in Uganda over abductions during elections

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Ugandan authorities face pressure to find more than two dozen people allegedly abducted by security forces before or after last month’s presidential election, whose outcome has been rejected by the main opposition candidate as fraudulent. The internal affairs minister told lawmakers at least 31 of 44 alleged kidnapping victims “are yet to be traced.” It was the first time a top Ugandan official had acknowledged the reported abductions. The election season was the most violent in years, with security forces accused of cracking down on supporters of opposition challenger Bobi Wine. He asserts that 3,000 of his followers are missing.