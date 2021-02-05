Q&A: Billy Crystal on Oscars and ‘little powerhouse’ film

NEW YORK (AP) — After hosting the Oscars nine times, Billy Crystal wouldn’t necessarily rule out a tenth. But the 72-year-old actor would prefer some wider attention for his recent low-budget indie film, “Standing Up, Falling Down.” He plays an alcoholic dermatologist who befriends a down-on-his-luck comedian, played by Ben Schwartz. Crystal also serves as executive producer on the movie, shot in his childhood hometown of Long Beach, New York. A key scene takes place in the temple where the actor-comedian was married in 1970.