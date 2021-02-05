Woman killed, 3 police wounded in hourslong standoff

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say three North Carolina police officers were shot and wounded by a man who barricaded himself in a home with a woman and two children in an hourslong standoff. High Point Police Chief Travis Stroud says the woman was found dead after Friday’s standoff. The children were uninjured, and the officers’ injuries were not life-threatening. Stroud says the standoff ended when the man fired at assisting officers from the Greensboro Police Department, and they returned fire, killing him. He identified the suspect as 34-year-old Josue Drumond-Cruz.