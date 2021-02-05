Myanmar resistance to coup builds despite army’s pressures

YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — Nonviolent resistance to Myanmar’s military coup is gathering steam, with public protests extending to several regions including the tightly controlled capital. The military has tried to quash opposition with selective arrests and by blocking Facebook access to prevent users from organizing protests. Facebook is most people’s primary tool for accessing information in Myanmar, where traditional media is state-controlled or faces intimidation. Meanwhile, a senior member of the deposed ruling party, Win Htein, said he was being arrested for sedition, which carries a maximum penalty of life imprisonment. He is a longtime confidante of the deposed and detained leader Aung San Suu Kyi and had publicly called for civil disobedience following the coup.