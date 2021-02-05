Montenegro overturns coup verdict for 2 Russians, 11 others

PODGORICA, Montenegro (AP) — A Montenegrin court has overturned a verdict that convicted two Russians and eleven others of an attempted coup against the pro-Western government in 2016 and ordered a retrial. The Appeals Court on Friday said the 2019 verdict was marred by violations of the criminal law and that a new trial should be held before different presiding judges. The ruling comes weeks after a government seeking closer ties with Slavic allies Serbia and Russia took over from a long-ruling pro-Western administration. Among those convicted of the thwarted coup in October 2016 were two top politicians of the now-ruling coalition.