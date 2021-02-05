Skip to Content

Missouri man charged in riot seen with Pelosi nameplate

8:59 am AP - National News

The uncle of a Missouri woman accused of participating in the riot at the U.S. Capitol last month is now facing charges himself. A federal complaint against William Merry Jr. of St. Louis County was unsealed late Thursday. Merry is the uncle of 21-year-old Emily Hernandez, of Sullivan, who was charged on Jan. 16. A charging document says video and photos show Hernandez and Merry holding a broken piece of the nameplate from outside House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office. Merry’s lawyer says Merry doesn’t condone violence “or any type of insurrection of the government.”

Associated Press

