Los Angeles limits new vaccinations amid tight supplies

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California is adding mass inoculation sites even as the shortage of coronavirus vaccine has local officials restricting who gets shots. Los Angeles County said Friday it will limit new vaccinations to ensure second doses are available to those already in line for them. Meanwhile, Santa Clara County and the San Francisco 49ers said they will open California’s largest vaccination site at Levi’s Stadium early next week. Some 4.2 million shots have been administered in California. State health officials could not immediately say how many of those were second shots that would reflect the number of people in the state’s population of nearly 40 million with maximum protection from the virus.