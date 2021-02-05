HBO docuseries to explore Woody Allen, Mia Farrow fallout

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A docuseries about the relationship between Woody Allen and Mia Farrow and its fallout is coming to HBO. The four-part documentary series is titled “Allen v. Farrow.” HBO said the film will include the pair’s courtship and daughter Dylan Farrow’s allegations that Allen abused her as a child. It will also have interviews with Mia and Dylan Farrow among others. A representative for Allen didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment from the filmmaker. Allen has long denied sexually abusing Dylan Farrow. The four-part series will debut Feb. 21 on HBO, with episodes airing weekly.