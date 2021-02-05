German factory orders fall more than expected in December

BERLIN (AP) — New statistics show German factory orders fell more sharply than expected in December, suggesting recent coronavirus lockdown measures are starting to impact industry in Europe’s largest economy. Industrial orders fell 1.9% in December over the previous month, following a slightly upwardly-revised 2.7% increase in November, the Federal Statistical Office reported Friday. Economists had forecast a 1% decline for December. Domestic orders decreased by 0.9% while foreign orders dropped by 2.6% in December. New orders from the eurozone fell 7.5%, and those from other countries increased by 0.5%. The decline was the first in Germany after seven consecutive monthly increases, noted ING economist Carsten Brzeski.