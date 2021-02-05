Fox Business cancels ‘Lou Dobbs Tonight’ after a decade

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Fox Business Network’s “Lou Dobbs Tonight” has been canceled.

In a statement Friday, Fox News Media said the move was part of routine programming changes that it had foreshadowed last fall.

The company said plans were in place to launch new formats post-election, including on Fox Business. Fox News Media said the Dobbs cancellation was among the changes.

The statement appeared to distance the show’s end from a multibillion-dollar defamation suit filed against Fox and three of its hosts, including Dobbs, by an election technology company.

Whether the cancellation ends Dobbs’ career with Fox News wasn’t addressed, and the company had no further comment.