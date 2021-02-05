Disney World’s Super Bowl parade is nixed, but ad will air

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Disney’s Super Bowl parade has been nixed, but the filming of the “I’m Going to Disney World” commercial after the big game is still on. Officials at Walt Disney World said Friday that the theme park resort wouldn’t be hosting its annual Super Bowl parade this year because of the pandemic. But the resort still plans to film its annual ad after the game. The ad usually features the Most Valuable Player looking at the camera and saying those famous words. The commercials have featured Super Bowl stars since 1987 when Phil Simms of the New York Giants first appeared following his team’s championship win.