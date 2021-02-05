California man survives 7 days stuck on snowy mountain road

DOWNIEVILLE, Calif. (AP) — A California man survived a week stranded in the Sierra Nevada after following his GPS navigation system down a treacherous mountain road and getting hemmed in by deep snow. The Sierra County Sheriff’s office says 29-year-old Harland Earls was rescued by a helicopter crew Sunday, hours after emergency dispatchers tracked his cellphone to a unplowed county road in the heart of Tahoe National Forest. Authorities say he was in good condition after being holed up in his pickup truck. His mother said he rationed food and used a propane heater to melt snow to drinking water.