Global shares rise amid hopes for global economic rebound

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares are rising, echoing a rally on Wall Street, as hopes grow for a gradual global economic recovery from the damage of the coronavirus pandemic. European shares were mostly higher in early trading Friday, after a broad advance in Asia. Shares are getting a lift from improved employment data from the U.S., what appears to be a gradual decline in global COVID-19 cases and vaccine rollouts around the world. Global investors are watching company earnings reports. There is also optimism Washington can reach a deal for another round of fiscal stimulus for millions of Americans.