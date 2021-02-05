Arson suspected in massive fire at Texas courthouse

MASON, Texas (AP) — An official says a suspect has been taken into custody following a massive fire that destroyed all but the rock outer walls of an 111-year-old Texas courthouse. The fire at the Mason County Courthouse in Mason started Thursday night. No one was in the building. Judge Jerry Bearden said the flames could be seen from miles away. He says, “Right now, it’s just a shell. It just breaks your heart to look at it.” He told The Associated Press on Friday that fire investigators suspect arson in both the courthouse fire and a fire around the same time at a house about a mile away.