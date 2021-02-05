AP sources: Alabama senator has indicated he won’t run again

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Richard C. Shelby of Alabama has indicated to some confidantes that he doesn’t intend to run for reelection next year. Some Republicans are urging the chamber’s fourth most senior member to reconsider. Others are preparing to run for his seat. The information comes from allies of the senator who are not authorized to discuss the matter and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. Shelby spokeswoman Blair Taylor said Shelby has not announced a decision about 2022 election but should do so in the coming weeks.